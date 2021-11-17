Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.98% of Republic First Bancorp worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 158,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

