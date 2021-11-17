Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 303,495 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 141.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $865.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

