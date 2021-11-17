UBS Group Upgrades Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.