OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.
Shares of OMRON stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $107.49.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
