OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $107.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

