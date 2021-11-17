Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

