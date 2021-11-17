NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NBY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.