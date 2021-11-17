The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

