Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.