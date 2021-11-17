Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Alcoa stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

