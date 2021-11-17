Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.