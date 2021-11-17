Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE REZI opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 154,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

