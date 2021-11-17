Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Buy

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

PYPD opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.53. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

