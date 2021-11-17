Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

PUK opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. Prudential has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

