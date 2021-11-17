Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUFAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

