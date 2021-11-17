Luc Bertrand Acquires 5,000 Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$665,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.
TSE:X opened at C$134.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$136.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.11. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.