Luc Bertrand Acquires 5,000 Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$665,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

TSE:X opened at C$134.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$136.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.11. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.