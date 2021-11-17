Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

