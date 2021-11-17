Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Position in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of AeroCentury worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In related news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $97,197.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $601,251. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. AeroCentury Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.47.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

AeroCentury Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

