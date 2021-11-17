Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 47,798 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,798 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $5,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 162.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

GOCO opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

