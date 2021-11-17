Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

