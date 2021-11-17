Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Marten Transport worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

