Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 768,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.