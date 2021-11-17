Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

