Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.