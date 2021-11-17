Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,741 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

