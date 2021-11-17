State Street Corp Purchases 55,704 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

