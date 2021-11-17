Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

