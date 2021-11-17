Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

