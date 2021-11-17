First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,544 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,050,091. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.