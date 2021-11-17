State Street Corp Has $30.50 Million Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.53% of Akero Therapeutics worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

