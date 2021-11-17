Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Groupon were worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 212,680.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 33,799.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 80.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

GRPN opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

