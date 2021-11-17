State Street Corp Has $32.14 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $860.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $811.23 and its 200 day moving average is $751.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

