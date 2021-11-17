Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 16,485 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

