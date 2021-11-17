Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 69,331 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of TrueBlue worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

