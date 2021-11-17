Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Joint worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JYNT opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

