Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,973 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

