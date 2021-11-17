Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

