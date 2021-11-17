Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 249,867 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock valued at $33,432,830. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.