LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 27,212 CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. Research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

