Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General Sells 3,297,922 Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

EWCZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

