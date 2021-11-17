Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

