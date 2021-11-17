11,284 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $811.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

