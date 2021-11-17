Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $242.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.69 million and the highest is $244.72 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $985.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $983.36 million to $987.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $302.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

