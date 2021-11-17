Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TRVI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.06. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

