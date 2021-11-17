Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telos news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.