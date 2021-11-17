BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Paul Seid Buys 14,000 Shares

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGSF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

