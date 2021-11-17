Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 4,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,338,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,089,110,868.60.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,750 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

ACO.X stock opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

