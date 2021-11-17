NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams Sells 13,345 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 13,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total value of C$145,327.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,778,231.05.

Richard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$190,226.12.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$104,008.41.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$9.92 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -69.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

