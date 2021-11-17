DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DIGP opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

