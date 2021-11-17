DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DIGP opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
DigiPath Company Profile
