VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Insider Sells £151,438.08 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £151,438.08 ($197,854.82).

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.90. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

